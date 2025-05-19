New Restaurant and Bar 520 Henny to Open at GFP’s 520 Eighth Avenue

A new restaurant and bar, 520 Henny, will open near Penn Station in November.

The restaurant, which is set to be an “upscale brasserie,” has signed a 16-year lease for 4,000 square feet on the lower level and ground floor of GFP Real Estate’s 520 Eighth Avenue, according to the landlord.

520 Henny is the third Midtown restaurant for owner Brendan Creegan, who has launched nearby restaurants Jack O’Doyles at 240 West 35th Street and the Tailor Public House at 505 Eighth Avenue, GFP said.

“We’re thrilled to debut another exciting new concept in the heart of the Garment District,” the owners of 520 Henny said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to bringing something fresh and memorable to the area and continuing to grow with the community we’ve come to love.”

The asking rent was unclear, but a report from CBRE found retail rents in Manhattan averaged $659 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

GFP’s Allen Gurevich brokered the deal for the tenant, while Matthew Mandell, also from GFP, represented the landlord in-house.

520 Henny will replace the Houndstooth Pub, which closed in August after 13 years in business, in the retail space on the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 36th Street, according to GFP.

“520 Eighth Avenue sits at one of the most heavily trafficked locations within the Garment District,” Mandell said in a statement. “This venue will be a vibrant new addition, serving the area’s office tenants, tourists and people heading to Madison Square Garden, benefitting from its high-visibility corner location along Eighth Ave.”

Other tenants of the 26-story building include social shopping video and live content provider LightBulb Live, studio space provider Rockella, real estate brokerage Denham Wolf Real Estate Services and homeless services provider Breaking Ground.

Rooftop Hospitality Group also signed a 15,000-square-foot lease last year to open its 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar on top of the property this summer, GFP said.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.