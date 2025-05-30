Finance   ·   Acquisition

Synovus Bank Lends $45M for Orlando-Area Retail Center Acquisition 

By May 30, 2025 11:05 am
reprints
Davenport, Fla. PHOTO: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Orion Real Estate Group has secured $45 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of a shopping center in Florida’s Polk County near Orlando, Commercial Observer has learned.

Synovus Bank supplied the loan for Orion’s $63.5 million acquisition of the Posner Commons in Davenport, Fla., from PREP Property Group, sources familiar with the deal told CO. 

SEE ALSO: New York Life Provides $136M Refi for Hawaii’s Fairmont Orchid Hotel

BayBridge Real Estate Capital arranged the financing with a team consisting of Jay Miller, Spencer Miller, AJ Felberbaum and Noah Rothman.

Located at 1300 Posner Boulevard about seven miles south of Disney World, Posner Commons includes anchor tenants Ashley Furniture, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods and JCPenney

The 460,565-square-foot shopping center was built in 2008, and Prep Property Group bought it in 2018 for an undisclosed purchase price, Shopping Center Business reported.

Officials at Synovus Bank, Orion Real Estate Group and BayBridge did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

AJ Felberbaum, Jay Miller, Noah Rothman, Spencer Miller, BayBridge Real Estate Capital, Orion Real Estate Group, PREP Property Group, Synovus Bank
Fairmont Orchid, a 540-key luxury hotel on the Big Island of Hawaii
Hospitality · Finance
Hawaii

New York Life Provides $136M Refi for Hawaii’s Fairmont Orchid Hotel

By Brian Pascus
YMP Real Estate Management Moshe Popack, Meridian's David Hayum and Palo Verde Apartments in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Residential · Finance
Florida

Israel Discount Bank Provides $37M Refi for South Florida Apartments

By Andrew Coen
The brick building facade of an American hospital
Healthcare · Finance
National

The Investment Model? Sell Your Hospital to a REIT. The Results?

By Brian Pascus