Vanguard Construction to Relocate to 15K SF at 1430 Broadway

Vanguard Construction is moving its headquarters out of the Empire State Building and into 1430 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

Vanguard, which was founded in 1986 and works on a range of construction projects, has signed a 10-year lease for 14,500 square feet at the 21-story office building owned by Steinberg & Pokoik Management, according to tenant broker Cresa. Asking rent was $45 per square foot.

Vanguard will leave its current 15,150-square-foot office six blocks away at the Empire State Building, where it has subleased its space from internet giant Yahoo since August 2017, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

“Working with a pre-eminent general contractor was a pleasure on so many levels,” said Cresa’s Peter Sabesan, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Mitchell Kunikoff. “This is a client who understands the character of a space and how it can accommodate their needs.”

Newmark (NMRK)’s Kenneth Kronstadt represented the landlord. Spokespeople for Newmark, Vanguard and Steinberg did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Vanguard is set to move into its new 1430 Broadway offices during the third quarter of 2025, Cresa said.

The firm has worked on a variety of residential and retail projects in New York City, including restaurants Aqua, Bar Primi and the renovation of Per Se, according to Cresa.

1430 Broadway is between West 39th and West 40th streets and has an alternative address of 116-132 West 40th Street. The construction firm will join other tenants including law firm Molod Spitz & DeSantis, recruiting and consulting firm The Bachrach Group and law firm Abrams Garfinkel Margolis Bergson.

