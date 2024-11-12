Law Firm, Uniform Company Ink Deals at Feil’s 145 West 30th Street

Law firm Lazarus Karp Ehrlich McCourt (LKEM) and uniform company Spada Uniforms are moving into The Feil Organization’s 145 West 30th Street in Midtown.

LKEM, which specializes in real estate and landlord-tenant litigation, signed a 14-year lease for 8,323 square feet on the entire seventh floor of the 12-story office building, according to the landlord.

Meanwhile, Spada, which sells uniforms to a range of customers, signed a 10-year lease for an identical 8,323 square feet of office space on the entire fifth floor of the property between Sixth and Seventh avenues, Feil said.

“Leasing momentum at 145 West 30th Street highlights the demand for the property’s prime location and unique loft-style office space,” Feil’s Andrew Wiener said in a statement. “Our commitment to providing creative solutions for our tenants’ needs is evident in these leases.”

The asking rent for both deals was $45 per square foot, according to the landlord.

Wiener, Tim Parlante and Henry Korzec represented LKEM and brokered both deals in-house for Feil, while Norman Bobrow & Company’s Michael Nazarian represented Spada. Nazarian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deals represent relocations for both tenants. LKEM is moving from its 7,018-square-foot office at Feil’s 7 Penn Plaza, on Seventh Avenue between West 30th and 31st streets, while Spada is relocating from the ninth floor of 39 West 29th Street.

“After many successful years at 7 Penn Plaza, LKEM is excited to move to 145 West 30th Street and remain within the Feil portfolio,” Chad Karp, managing partner at LKEM, said in a statement. “As we have represented management companies for decades, we can attest to Feil’s attentive and professional management team.”

Sam Mezrahi, owner of Spada, also said in a statement that the company is “eager to cultivate a strong, collaborative relationship” with Feil.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.