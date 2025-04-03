Food Market Leases 3K SF at Domain’s New Bronx Residential Development

Local grocery store Food Market will join The Domain Companies’ new Bronx residential development this summer.

Food Market, owned by Abdullah Ahmed, has signed a 15-year lease for 3,043 square feet at Estela, Domain’s two-building, 544-unit rental development at 414 and 445 Gerard Avenue in Mott Haven, according to the landlord.

The lease, which encompasses 2,156 square feet on the ground floor and 887 square feet in the cellar, brings Estela’s retail space to 100 percent leased, Domain said.

“Achieving 100 percent retail leased is a major accomplishment that demonstrates Estela’s resonance as a high-quality product and the strength of Mott Haven as a growing mixed-use neighborhood,” Matt Schwartz, co-CEO of Domain, said in a statement. “Businesses want to be a part of Estela, as well as this era of growth in Mott Haven, and we welcome Food Market to our community.”

The asking rent was not provided, but a report from RM Friedland found retail rents in the Bronx averaged $61.40 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Midtown Commercial Real Estate’s Diego Maya brokered the deal for the tenant, while no brokers represented the landlord. Maya did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesperson for Food Market could not be reached for comment.

The other retail tenants at Estela are Mott Haven Marketplace and Mott Haven Spirits, which filled up the remainder of the two buildings’ 10,000 square feet of retail space, according to Domain.

Estela’s two buildings sit on opposite sides of Gerard Avenue between East 144th and East 146th streets, just east of the Major Deegan Expressway. The complex opened for leasing in May 2023 and comprises 380 market-rate and 164 affordable units that are currently 95 percent leased, Domain said.

The development features more than 35,000 square feet of amenities, including an outdoor courtyard, a lounge and game rooms, a shared workspace, gyms, a yoga room, a children’s playground and a pet spa, according to Domain.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.