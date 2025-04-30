The drop in international tourism caused by President Donald Trump’s policy shifts and an “uncertain” tariff environment caused a slowdown in ticket sales at the Empire State Building observatory, according to Empire State Realty Trust’s first-quarter 2025 earnings report released Wednesday.

During the first quarter, the observatory — deemed the No. 1 tourist destination in the world by TripAdvisor in 2024 — generated sales of $15 million, a significant drop from $28.5 million during the holiday-laden fourth quarter of 2024 but also a slight decrease from the $16.2 million from the same time last year, the report shows.

New trade policies under the Trump administration have put the commercial real estate world in a “period of heightened uncertainty,” as tariffs and political unrest have caused a reduction in tourism, ESRT said during the earnings call.

And while ESRT CEO Anthony Malkin attributed most of the observatory’s drop in earnings to “bad weather” during the first quarter, ESRT President Christina Chiu said the company will “monitor shifts in demand” and be “prepared to go on offense” amid the “uncertain” political environment.

“We are balancing against an environment that’s highly uncertain,” Chiu said during the call. “Within that uncertain backdrop, there could also be more potential investment opportunities, and we want to be prepared to be able to go on offense if those opportunities arise.”

ESRT also saw a dip in earnings during the first quarter, with a net income of $9.2 million, or 5 cents per share, compared to $11.2 million, or 7 cents per share, during the fourth quarter, the report said.

However, things seem relatively good on the office, retail and multifamily front for ESRT, despite slight drops in numbers.

The real estate investment trust signed approximately 229,000 square feet of office leases during the first quarter, a decrease from the approximately 379,000 square feet signed during the fourth quarter of 2024, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

ESRT’s Manhattan office portfolio ended the first quarter at 93 percent leased, down from 94.2 percent at the end of the fourth quarter — a dip that the company said it saw coming since many of its tenants’ move-outs were scheduled for the beginning of this year, Thomas Durels, ESRT’s executive vice president of real estate, said during a Wednesday earnings call.

But ESRT said its leasing momentum has not slowed under current political policies. In fact, the REIT has 160,000 square feet of office leases currently in negotiation, Durels said.

“In the last 60 days, we have noticed absolutely no change in any of our lease negotiations underway with any tenant throughout our entire portfolio,” Durels said. “I think that’s quite remarkable.”

Notable office leases for ESRT during the first quarter include financial and business consulting firm Gerson Lehrman Group’s 77,382-square-foot renewal at One Grand Central Place; human resource and finance management firm Workday’s renewal and expansion for 39,069 square feet at the Empire State Building; and luxury fashion brand Carolina Herrera’s expansion to roughly 34,000 square feet at 501 Seventh Avenue.

As for retail storefronts, ESRT’s retail portfolio ended the first quarter at 94 percent leased, mainly thanks to its purchase last year of $221 million worth of retail properties along North Sixth Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The landlord’s North Sixth Street portfolio — which includes prime retail tenants such as Google, Warby Parker, The North Face and Nike — has one vacant, roughly 2,4000-square-foot unit left, ESRT said.

In addition, ESRT’s multifamily portfolio, which comprises a total of 732 residential units, was 99 percent leased by the end of the first quarter, according to the earnings report.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.