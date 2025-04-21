Luxury fashion brand Carolina Herrera is staying put in Midtown, this time with more space.

Carolina Herrera, a subsidiary of Puig and known for its namesake founder’s sophisticated and elegant style, has signed a renewal and expansion that will bring its office footprint to 34,000 square feet at Empire State Realty Trust’s 501 Seventh Avenue, according to the landlord.

The fashion brand last signed a deal at the 18-story building in 2012, when it renewed its 18,509-square-foot office on the entire 17th floor and tacked on an additional 11,193 square feet on the 16th floor, which brought its footprint to 29,702 square feet, Real Estate Rama reported at the time.

The new expansion for 4,298 square feet reflects the brand’s commitment to Manhattan’s Garment District neighborhood, according to Emilie Rubinfeld, president at Carolina Herrera.

“Carolina Herrera remains deeply committed to the New York Fashion District and continues to play a vital role in the fashion ecosystem that the neighborhood nurtures,” Rubinfeld said in a statement. “Through our partnership with ESRT, we have reinforced our brand legacy, and we are proud to call Seventh Avenue our home, both now and in the future.”

The length of the renewal and asking rent were unclear, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Midtown averaged $78.58 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Matthew McBride and Cara Chayet brokered the deal for the tenant. ESRT was represented in-house by Jordan Berger, Shanae Ursini and Kerry Lavelle, along with Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Ron Lo Russo and Harley Dalton.

Spokespeople for CBRE and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It’s unclear when Carolina Herrera moved into the Midtown building, but the brand — which has its flagship store on the Upper East Side at 954 Madison Avenue — is joined by several other tenants at 501 Seventh Avenue, including security firm Allied Universal along with Chipotle, Chop & Go and A Cut Above in the retail space.

“ESRT stands out above the rest with its unparalleled service reputation, best-in-class balance sheet, prime locations and modern amenities,” Thomas Durels, executive vice president of real estate at ESRT, said in a statement.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.