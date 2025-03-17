Uber Expands to 352K SF at Silverstein’s 3 World Trade Center

Ride-sharing giant Uber Technologies has expanded to 351,500 square feet at 3 World Trade Center.

Uber, which first took 307,390 square feet at the building in 2019, has signed a lease to expand by 44,110 square feet at the 80-story office tower owned by Silverstein Properties, according to a March office report from CBRE (CBRE).

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but CBRE’s report found office rents in Lower Manhattan averaged $56.47 per square foot in February.

It’s also unclear who brokered the deal. Spokespeople for Uber, Silverstein and CBRE, who brokered Uber’s 2019 deal, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The New York Business Journal first reported the news.

Uber moved into its space on the 43rd through 49th floors of 3 World Trade in 2020 to consolidate several of its New York City offices into the Financial District tower, Commercial Observer previously reported. Uber formerly had outposts in Midtown, Chelsea, Long Island City in Queens and Prospect-Lefferts Gardens in Brooklyn.

Other tenants of 3 World Trade include ticket sales platform StubHub, which expanded to roughly 147,000 square feet at the building in August, and fintech firm Hudson River Trading, which has a total of roughly 211,000 square feet there.

The tower is also home to a group of local artists, whom developer Larry Silverstein welcomed to WTC’s vacant floors around 2017, as CO previously reported.

That led to the founding of nonprofit Silver Art Projects, a highly competitive residency program that provides a year of free studio space to 28 artists, CO reported.

