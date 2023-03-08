StubHub Consolidates NYC Offices to 44K SF at 3 World Trade Center

This office is now a big-ticket item.

StubHub has found a new assigned seat for its New York City offices at 3 World Trade Center.

The ticket sales platform signed a lease for 44,000 square feet on the 59th floor to consolidate several of its Manhattan locations, according to landlord Silverstein Properties, which declined to provide the length of the lease. Asking rent was $125 per square foot.

“The World Trade Center is an ideal home for innovative technology companies like StubHub that want new space with great amenities close to where their workforce lives,” Jeremy Moss, executive vice president of leasing at Silverstein, said in a statement.

Moss negotiated on behalf of Silverstein in-house in the deal while StubHub was represented by Sacha Zarba, Brendan Herlihy, Alice Fair and Ali Gordon of CBRE. CBRE declined to comment.

The tower is 95 percent leased with a midweek occupancy of about 70 percent, according to Silverstein.

3 World Trade Center is an 80-story building at 175 Greenwich Street, just east of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum entrance. Other tenants at 3 World Trade Center include Hudson River Trading, Uber, Diageo, Casper, IEX, Blue Wolf Capital and Hana.

