Terminal Warehouse facade.
Preserving Terminal Warehouse required significant structural modifications.
The sun's reflection casts light onto the side of Terminal Warehouse.
'One of the challenges for this building, for DeSimone, was that it combines pretty much every structural system imaginable' Rodolfo Medina, DeSimone.
Terminal Warehouse includes views into the tunnel floor to highlight the building's past.
Terminal Warehouse includes views into the tunnel floor to highlight the building's past.
Tunnel inside Terminal Warehouse.
The Michael Kors fashion show took place at Terminal Warehouse in February.
Construction workers put the finishing touches to a doorway.
Some areas along the corridor will be home to retailers.
Windows looking out to an outdoor space with trees.
Tenants will have access to 100,000 square feet of outdoor space.
Renderings in some of the corridor openings showcase how the property will be transformed into cafe, event and coworking spaces.
Renderings in some of the corridor openings showcase how the property will be transformed into cafe, event and coworking spaces.

They think they can, they think they can, they think they can finish Terminal Warehouse in West Chelsea. 

The preservation and restoration of this historic multi-block building involved significant structural modifications, as well as integrating new and old elements of the property’s interior and exterior, to create what will eventually become premier Manhattan office and retail space — the bulk of which is still under construction. 

terminalwarehouse The Plan: Manhattan’s Terminal Warehouse, the Little Engine That Could“One of the challenges for this building, for DeSimone, was that it combines pretty much every structural system imaginable,” said Rodolfo Medina, associate principal with DeSimone Consulting Engineering. “The new construction is a combination of concrete, steel and the existing mainstream with timber.” 

Terminal Warehouse is a 130-year-old landmarked building at 11th Avenue and West 28th Street. In its previous life, the warehouse was a bustling hub with freight trains coming through its arched tunnel directly into the core of the building, making it easier to load and unload goods. 

Not wanting to paint over the building’s history, part of the newly designed interior of Terminal Warehouse includes views into the tunnel floor with lighting that showcases those train tracks, giving tenants a literal window into the building’s past.  

“The cutout is meant to reveal the train tracks underneath,” Medina said. “So as you walk you’ll be able to see the original structure that is carrying through the building.”

A significant challenge that came with redeveloping the warehouse was addressing the lack of light in the cavernous space. So, the design and architectural teams worked together to let in more. One way they did this was to create an outdoor public space adjacent to the tunnel with massive floor-to-
ceiling windows. 

“This was the biggest modification in the middle to allow some sunlight to come in,” Medina said. “This outdoor space was entirely new, to allow light to come in.”

To make room for this park-like area, the team had to tear out some floors, and you can see lines on the walls surrounding the outdoor space marking where the floors used to be. 

As you walk along the tunnel glancing left and right, there are openings to corridors highlighting what life will look like when construction is done and tenants move in. The temporary certificate of occupancy is expected this spring, according to a source close to the project. 

Some areas along the corridor will be home to retailers. About 6 percent of the gross area of the building has been designated for retail, while 1.1 million square feet will become office. Tenants will have access to 100,000 square feet of outdoor space between the private terraces on some of the floors, the amenity rooftop, and the tunnel courtyard. 

Renderings in some of the corridor openings showcase how the property will be transformed into cafe, event and coworking spaces, giving employees access to a place to escape while doing their work, while the tunnel itself can be used as a massive event venue. Indeed, the Michael Kors fashion show took place at Terminal Warehouse in February.

