Investments & Sales  ·  Portfolio Sale
National

Starwood Capital Buys 38 Warehouses From Goldman Sachs and Dalfen for $685M

By March 26, 2025 2:53 pm
reprints
Starwood Capital's Barry Sternlicht, Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, and an aerial view of a warehouse.
Starwood Capital's Barry Sternlicht, Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, and an aerial view of a warehouse. PHOTOS: John Lamparski/Getty Images; Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Starwood Capital Group has acquired a portfolio of 38 warehouses from Goldman Sachs (GS) and Dalfen Industrial for roughly $685 million, Bloomberg reported.

The portfolio — which has properties in Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, Tenn., and Austin, Texas — will continue to be operated by the Texas-based Dalfen after the sale, according to the outlet.

SEE ALSO: Prologis Pays $77M for Industrial Site in NoVA

Dalfen President and CEO Sean Dalfen told Bloomberg the deal will “create additional value in this exceptional portfolio.”

Eastdil Secured brokered the deal for Goldman Sachs and Dalfen. Starwood declined to comment, while spokespeople for Goldman Sachs, Dalfen and Eastdil did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Current tenants of the warehouses, which are 89 percent leased, include Amazon (AMZN), Kroger, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Wilson Sporting Goods, Bloomberg reported.

And this isn’t the first time Goldman Sachs and Dalfen have partnered to acquire a major warehouse portfolio.

In January, the two firms bought a portfolio of 21 industrial buildings across Nevada, Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania from Blackstone (BX) for $293 million, as Commercial Observer previously reported. That portfolio comprised 68 total tenants and covered 2.1 million square feet. 

That sale was part of a larger trend of investors looking to acquire industrial properties as demand persists for warehouses and distribution centers.

Blackstone itself bought 26 warehouses across Florida in December through a $180.2 million loan from PGIM, while Longpoint Partners purchased a 26-building portfolio in Florida in November for $331.3 million.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

Sean Dalfen, Amazon, Blackstone, Dalfen Industrial, Eastdil Secured, Goldman Sachs, Starwood Capital Group
Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam and Prologis headquarters in San Francisco.
Investments & Sales
Virginia

Prologis Pays $77M for Industrial Site in NoVA

By Nick Trombola
Cushman & Wakefield's Mark Gilbert, Adam Feinstein, and Mitch Halpern, and TJ Maxx at the Pinewood Square shopping center.
Investments & Sales
Florida

Arcadia Buys South Florida Shopping Center for $68M

By Julia Echikson
Dollar Tree CEO Michael Creedon Jr. and a pair of Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores.
Investments & Sales
National

Dollar Tree to Sell Family Dollar to Private Equity Firms for $1B

By Isabelle Durso