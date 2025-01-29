Investments & Sales  ·  Portfolio Sale
National

Goldman Sachs Buys Warehouse Portfolio From Blackstone for $293M

By January 29, 2025 2:27 pm
reprints
David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, and an Amazon warehouse.
David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, and an Amazon warehouse. PHOTOS: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images; Jungho Kim/for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Goldman Sachs (GS) joined a growing list of buyers picking up warehouse properties across the U.S.

The bank’s alternative investment arm has purchased a portfolio of 21 industrial buildings spread across Nevada, Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania from Blackstone (BX) for $293 million, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news.

SEE ALSO: Nation’s Top Lab REIT Blasts Calif. Leaders, Biden Administration Over Wildfires

Goldman Sachs partnered with Texas-based investment firm Dalfen Industrial to buy the portfolio, which spans roughly 2.1 million square feet and is home to 68 tenants, including Amazon and Red Bull, Bloomberg reported.

“Having executed our business plan at these properties, we are pleased to have reached this agreement and delivered a significant outcome for our investors,” a spokesperson for Blackstone said in a statement to Commercial Observer.

Spokespeople for Goldman Sachs and Dalfen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal brings Goldman Sachs’ joint venture with Dalfen — which itself owns more than 50 million square feet of properties in the U.S. and Canada — to a total of 94 buildings, Bloomberg reported.

And the news comes as investors increasingly look to acquire industrial properties as e-commerce becomes more popular and products need to be produced and stored in bulk.

Blackstone itself locked down a $180.2 million loan from PGIM in December for the purchase of a 26-building warehouse portfolio across Florida’s Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, as CO previously reported.

Also in Florida, Longpoint Partners bought a 26-building industrial portfolio in November for $331.3 million, CO reported.

Meanwhile, in New York City, The Carlyle Group bought two storage properties from Storage Deluxe in December for a total of $68 million, as CO previously reported. Those deals involved 74-16 Grand Avenue in Elmhurst, Queens, purchased for $51 million, and 302 Dyckman Street in Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood, purchased for $17 million.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

302 Dyckman Street, 74-16 Grand Avenue, Blackstone, Dalfen Industrial, Goldman Sachs
Alexandria Real Estate founder Joel Marcus and remnants of the Eaton Fire in Los Angeles.
Investments & Sales  ·  Policy
California

Nation’s Top Lab REIT Blasts Calif. Leaders, Biden Administration Over Wildfires

By Greg Cornfield
Douglas Emmett President and CEO Jordan Kaplan, Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer, and Murdock Plaza in Los Angeles (left).
Finance  ·  Investments & Sales
California

Douglas Emmett Acquires L.A. Office Tower in Lieu of Foreclosure

By Nick Trombola
Brian Cox, Stack Infrastructure CEO; Taylor Chess, Peterson Companies senior managing director of development; and a 504 assemblage entitled for data center development in Stafford County, Va.
Investments & Sales  ·  Development Site Sale
Virginia

Data Center Developer Pays $302M for Shovel-Ready Site in NoVa

By Nick Trombola