Data Intelligence Platform Peregrine Takes 10K SF at 104 Fifth Avenue

San Francisco-based data intelligence platform Peregrine has migrated east and will open its first New York City office in the Flatiron District, Commercial Observer has learned.

Peregrine, which centralizes data for public safety agencies, signed a lease for 9,505 square feet on the entire third floor of Sovereign Partners’ 104 Fifth Avenue, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

The deal marks Peregrine’s debut on the East Coast, as its only other office is at 71 Stevenson Street in San Francisco, according to its LinkedIn page.

“Opening our doors in New York is a lighthouse moment for Peregrine,” Nick Noone, CEO and co-founder of Peregrine, said in a statement to CO. “New York is home to exceptional engineering talent, and we’re excited to tap into the city’s energy and connect world-class engineers with opportunities to build cutting-edge software that helps solve the most critical problems for the world’s most important organizations at scale.”

The length of the Fifth Avenue lease was unclear, but the asking rent was $90 per square foot, the source said.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Jared Isaacson, Ryan Alexander and Jeffrey Frenkel brokered the deal for the tenant, while Newmark (NMRK)’s David Falk, Daniel Levine and Paige Raisides represented the landlord.

Newmark declined to comment, while spokespeople for CBRE and Sovereign Partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Peregrine, which is expected to have more than 350 total employees by the end of this year, is set to house up to 100 staffers in its New York City office, which will open April 15.

Sovereign Partners bought the 20-story Fifth Avenue building in 2023 for $126.5 million and recently made several renovations to the property, including adding new lobbies and elevators, according to the source.

Other tenants in the building between West 15th and West 16th streets include tech giant Apple, software company Adobe, real estate brokerage Brown Harris Stevens and tech and digital marketing firm Red Ventures.

