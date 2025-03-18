Okada & Company Appoints CBRE Vet Ralph Giordano as Head of Brokerage

Okada & Company has appointed CBRE (CBRE) veteran Ralph Giordano as its new executive vice president and head of brokerage, according to a Monday announcement.

Giordano most recently worked as managing director at global wealth and asset manager Alvarium Tiedemann, according to Okada. Before that, he did stints at CBRE, where he was vice president from 2000 to 2007 and senior vice president from 2015 to 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In the newly created role at Okada, Giordano will “oversee brokerage operations, drive strategic portfolio planning and execute high-level asset assignments to deliver optimal outcomes for clients,” according to the announcement.

“Ralph’s deep experience, strategic vision and leadership will be instrumental in strengthening Okada & Company’s brokerage division,” Okada CEO Christopher Okada said in a statement. “His ability to structure transformative transactions aligns perfectly with our firm’s mission to deliver innovative solutions and maximize value for our clients.”

Giordano, who already started in his new role, has completed several large transactions during his career, including a 330,000-square-foot lease in New York City for a major publishing firm’s headquarters and a 535,000-square-foot industrial lease in Columbus, Ohio, for a global consumer products company, Okada said.

He got his start in the industry in 2000 at CBRE until he left for Cassidy Turley — which later became DTZ — in 2007 to become senior managing director, as Commercial Observer previously reported. Giordano returned to CBRE in 2015 and stayed there until leaving for Alvarium Tiedemann in 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.