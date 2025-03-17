Real Estate Firm Modlin Group Relocates Within Carnegie Hall Tower

Adam Modlin’s boutique real estate firm renewed its lease at TF Cornerstone’s Carnegie Hall Tower, Commercial Observer has learned.

Modlin Group, which focuses on residential properties such as townhomes and luxury apartments, signed a 10-year renewal for the 3,000 square feet it has leased at 152 West 57th Street for the last decade, according to sources with knowledge of the deal.

The tenant relocated from the 18th floor to the 25th floor in a suite that gives it an upgraded view of Central Park and where the asking rent was $105 per square foot, according to sources.

Newmark (NMRK)’s Matt Leon represented TF Cornerstone in the deal, but it’s unclear who represented Modlin Group, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Newmark declined to comment.

Other tenants in the building adjacent to historic Carnegie Hall include commercial real estate financing firm Greystone, which recently renewed its 50,000-square-foot lease; IT solutions provider DXC Technology Services, which signed for 11,000 square feet on the 35th floor in early February; and Rare Violins of New York, which took a 10,799-square-foot deal on the 38th floor in October 2023.

Carnegie Hall Tower sits between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue and was built by TF Cornerstone in 1991.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.