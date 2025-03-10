Real Estate Firm Greystone Renews 50K-SF Lease at Carnegie Hall Tower

Commercial real estate financing firm Greystone has renewed its 50,000-square-foot lease at the Carnegie Hall Tower, Commercial Observer has learned.

The tenant plans to stay perched atop the TF Cornerstone-owned 152 West 57th Street, where it has been since 1993, for the foreseeable future, according to the landlord, which did disclose the exact length of the lease.

Asking rent in the building was $115 per square foot as recently as early February, CO previously reported. Greystone occupies five floors including the top floor of the 60-story office property that was completed in 1991 and renovated three years ago.

“Over the years Greystone has grown and thrived at Carnegie Hall Tower, cementing their place as a valued, long-standing partner.” Jake Elghanayan, senior vice president of TF Cornerstone, said in a statement. “Steve Rosenberg [founder and CEO of Greystone] was the first tenant to move onto the 60th floor and, by the end of this extended term, he and Greystone will have been there for almost 50 years.”

Matt Leon of Newmark (NMRK) negotiated on behalf of TF Cornerstone in the deal while it was not made immediately clear who handled the deal for the tenant.

Carnegie Hall Tower sits on West 57th Street between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue, next door to the famous Carnegie Hall music venue and two blocks south of Central Park.

“Carnegie Hall Tower’s prime location in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, world-class office space and amenities and close proximity to leading restaurants and cultural venues offers an exceptional work environment,” Leon said in a statement.

Douglas Benach, Greystone’s chief real estate officer, said the firm has increased its headcount and expanded its services in the building over the course of its time there.

Other tenants in the tower include IT solutions provider DXC Technology Services, which signed for 11,000 square feet in early February, and Rare Violins of New York, which took a 10,799-square-foot deal in October 2023.

