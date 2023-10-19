Rare Violins of New York Moving to 11K SF at Carnegie Hall Tower

The rarer the violin, the sweeter the tune?

Rare Violins of New York has chosen a seemingly appropriate area for its new offices after signing a 10,799-square-foot lease in the Carnegie Hall Tower at 152 West 57th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company that sells and restores musical instruments inked a 15-year lease to double its footprint from the 6,200 square feet it occupies at 37 West 57th Street in its move just a block away to the west in the TF Cornerstone-owned 152 West 57th, according to Newmark (NMRK).

Asking rent in the building was $105 per square foot.

“Carnegie Hall Tower was a natural choice for the tenant and the landlord given the tenant’s clientele and its connection to performing arts,” Newmark’s Nathan Kropp, who represented the tenant with Stephen Gordon, said in a statement. “The building’s features, including nearly column-free floor plates, sweeping Central Park views and abundant natural light, create a fitting environment where the tenant’s highly trained professionals can serve valued clients.”

Matthew Leon, also of Newmark, represented TF Cornerstone in the deal.

The violin sellers — founded in 2002 by Bruno Price and Ziv Arazi — is known for restoring historic and high-end violins, with instruments dating back to the 1600s on its website.

Its new home between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue includes amenities such as a tenant-only sky terrace on the 43rd floor, a conference center, a health center and a golf simulator.

Other tenants in the 60-story building between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue include Seabury Capital, which signed a lease for 8,785 square feet in late September, and Melius Research, which took a 6,000-square-foot deal in November 2020.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.