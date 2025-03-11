Residents of Silverstein Properties’ 74-story Brooklyn Tower in Downtown Brooklyn will soon be getting a massive new health club, complete with fitness centers, pools, spas and more.

Health and wellness brand Life Time, which operates health clubs in the U.S. and Canada, has signed a lease for approximately 80,000 square feet across seven floors of the 550-unit tower at 9 Dekalb Avenue, Life Time and Silverstein announced Tuesday.

“As we continue to expand our presence in New York City, we’re thrilled to work with the Silverstein team on this iconic development,” Parham Javaheri, president of club operations at Life Time, said in a statement. “This will be yet another crown jewel in our large and growing portfolio of athletic country clubs in North America. This destination will be unmatched in offerings, and we look forward to delivering our incomparable healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experiences to residents and the surrounding community.”

The length of the lease and the asking rent were not provided, but a report from the Real Estate Board of New York found retail rents in Downtown Brooklyn averaged $175 per square foot in 2024 (the most recent data available).

Atlantic Retail‘s Joe Mastromonaco brokered the deal for Life Time, while Newmark (NMRK)‘s Jackie Totolo represented Silverstein. Spokespeople for Atlantic Retail and Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Life Time’s new club at Brooklyn Tower is set to open in the second half of 2026 and be the brand’s largest location in Brooklyn, following two existing locations in Dumbo and Prospect Heights and seven others across Manhattan, according to its website.

The club will provide residents and members with a “holistic experience focused on recovery, rejuvenation and socializing,” with programs offering “exclusive studio classes, dynamic personal training and best-in-class strength and fitness offerings and amenities,” Life Time said.

It will also feature a rooftop pool, a co-ed wet suite with a cold-plunge pool and a steam room, a luxury spa with red light therapy, coworking and library spaces, fitness studios with barre and yoga, and training spaces, according to Life Time.

The new deal comes after Silverstein bought Brooklyn Tower from JDS Development in July 2024 for $672 million, as Commercial Observer previously reported. JDS had defaulted on the property’s $240 million mezzanine loan and failed to find buyers for the recently completed luxury units in the building, causing mezzanine lender Silverstein to step in, CO reported.

“As the new owner of Brooklyn Tower, Silverstein Properties is committed to a successful completion of the project which includes ensuring that residents will continue to expect Life Time’s unparalleled health and wellness experience as one of the building’s suite of exceptional amenities,” Shawn Katz, president of Silverstein Capital Partners, said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time Life Time has proposed plans to move into Brooklyn Tower.

In 2022, the company announced an agreement with JDS to lease and operate more than 100,000 square feet at the property, but it said it has since agreed on the current downsized lease with new owner Silverstein for an “elevated and redefined athletic country club.”

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.