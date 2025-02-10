WeWork Takes 112K SF at Five Manhattan West for Amazon Office Space

Amazon (AMZN) and WeWork (WE) are joining forces again, this time at Hudson Yards’ Five Manhattan West.

WeWork signed a 112,265-square-foot sublease at Brookfield Properties’ 16-story office tower on behalf of Amazon, according to a recent office report from CBRE (CBRE).

Brookfield declined to disclose who WeWork subleased the office space from. Other tenants of the 1.6 million-square-foot building include financial services company Betterment and J.P. Morgan Chase, which was looking to offload more than 100,000 square feet there in 2021.

“WeWork is proud to partner with Amazon in supporting its real estate strategy across key markets,” a spokesperson for WeWork said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “This transaction underscores the growing demand for flexible, high-quality and tailored workspace solutions, empowering companies like Amazon to optimize their footprints efficiently and at scale.”

The length of the sublease and the asking rent were unclear, but a CBRE report found office rents in Manhattan averaged $77.13 per square foot in January.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Bruce Mosler, Anthony LoPresti, Theodora Livadiotis, David Mosler and Ethan Silverstein brokered the deal for WeWork.

A spokesperson for Amazon told CO the company “continuously evaluates our corporate office needs to best serve Amazon’s businesses, employees and customers.”

C&W declined to comment. The New York Business Journal first reported the news.

Amazon is already a tenant of Brookfield’s building on 10th Avenue between West 31st and West 33rd streets.

In September 2017, the tech giant signed a major lease for 360,000 square feet on the entire sixth and seventh floors, as well as portions of the eighth and 10th floors, as CO previously reported. The new sublease brings Amazon’s total footprint at the Hudson Yards building to roughly 472,000 square feet.

The news comes after WeWork inked another deal on behalf of Amazon in December at Vornado Realty Trust’s 330 West 34th Street, where the coworking firm signed on for 303,741 square feet, as CO previously reported.

Amazon’s move into flex space reflects its new return-to-office mandate, in which its corporate staff was expected to work in the office five days per week starting in January. The mandate has since been pushed back after the tech giant struggled to find available office space in time for the new year.

