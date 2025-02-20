NYU Langone Medical Associates is moving into Rothman Orthopaedics of Greater New York’s office overlooking Central Park as part of its acquisition of the medical practice.

Rothman, which treats conditions or injuries affecting muscles and bones, has transferred its 21,461 square feet on the third and fourth floor of Titan Golden Capital’s 645 Madison Avenue to NYU Langone, according to broker Cresa.

NYU now has nine years remaining on the lease, and the asking rent was $95 per square foot, Cresa said.

“Cresa has worked with Rothman Orthopaedics to streamline their portfolio, reduce costs and mitigate risks at each one of their 45-plus locations,” Cresa’s Jonathan Marks, who brokered the deal for Rothman along with Michael Doetsch, said in a statement.

“We have negotiated and orchestrated multiple new orthopedic and physical therapy facilities, lease renewals, relocations, expansions and clinic buildouts for many years,” Marks added. “It was paramount we successfully negotiate the disposition as part of a larger practice strategy.”

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Mark Mandell brokered the deal for NYU Langone and the landlord. Spokespeople for Rothman, NYU Langone, Titan Golden Capital and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal comes as part of NYU Langone’s acquisition of Rothman announced last month. In addition to Rothman’s space at 645 Madison, NYU Langone will take over leases at 200 White Plains Road in Tarrytown, N.Y., and 450 Mamaroneck Avenue in Harrison, N.Y., according to the announcement.

Also part of the deal, NYU Langone welcomed 13 orthopedic specialists and surgeons from Rothman to join its ambulatory network, the announcement said. Those specialists have a focus in sports medicine, as well as spine, joint and rehabilitation medicine, NYU Langone said.

However, Rothman stirred controversy earlier this year, when the practice was found 33 percent negligent in a February 2023 case involving former Philadelphia Eagles captain Chris Maragos, who was awarded $43.5 million after a career-ending knee injury suffered in 2017, Sports Illustrated reported.

NYU Langone will join several other tenants at the building between East 59th and East 60th streets, including loan agency Civic Financial Services, medical clinic TaraMD, and real estate lenders Roc Capital and Finance of America Commercial.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.