Martha Graham Dance Company to Move HQ to 30K SF at 1501 Broadway

The Martha Graham Dance Company will move its headquarters from the West Village to Times Square in January 2026.

Martha Graham, the oldest professional school of dance in the country, has signed a 30-year lease for 30,000 square feet on the 11th floor of Paramount Leasehold’s 1501 Broadway for its new permanent Martha Graham Center, according to the dance school.

The Times Square spot will house classrooms for the company’s school, its administrative offices and Martha Graham Resources, which oversees archiving and licensing, according to the school.

Martha Graham has operated at 55 Bethune Street in the Westbeth Artists Housing complex since July 2012 and started renting extra studio space in St. Veronica’s Church at 153 Christopher Street in 2021, the company said.

“We are delighted to be establishing a new home for this historic company and school,” LaRue Allen, executive director of Martha Graham, said in a statement. “We expect significant school growth as the Graham organization continues to welcome students from around the world and expands its offerings to serve a greater number of children and teens.”

The asking rent was not provided, but a report from Colliers (CIGI) found office rents in Midtown averaged $78 per square foot in January.

Colliers’ Marcus Rayner and JSBO Realty & Capital’s John Oler brokered the deal for the tenant, while it was unclear who represented the landlord.

Oler and a spokesperson for Colliers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Paramount Leasehold could not be reached for comment.

In its new space in Times Square, the school will work with MBB Architects in a $6 million renovation project to construct a “six-studio facility with dressing, reception, public, archival and administrative support spaces,” Martha Graham said. The New York Times first reported the deal.

Other tenants of the building between West 43rd and West 44th streets include finance firm Flexibility Capital, law firm Levine Plotkin & Menin and digital ticketing platform TodayTix.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.