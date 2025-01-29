Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Chipotle Snags Retail Space at L&L Holding’s 600 Third Avenue

By January 29, 2025 10:00 am
Jonathan Tootell, Tanya Grimaldo and Giannina Brancato of L&L Holding, and a Chipotle restaurant.
PHOTOS: Courtesy L&L Holding; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Fast-food restaurant Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening a new Midtown East eatery, Commercial Observer has learned.

Chipotle, which has more than 50 locations in New York City, has signed a 15-year lease for 2,329 square feet at the base of L&L Holding Company’s 600 Third Avenue, according to the landlord. Asking rent was $150 per square foot, a source said.

SEE ALSO: The Plan: Two Trees Management Has High Hopes for The Refinery’s 12th Floor

The chain’s new spot at the 42-story office building between East 39th and East 40th streets will open during the third quarter of this year, L&L said.

“Chipotle is the perfect addition to the retail environment we have curated at 600 Third on behalf of the neighborhood’s office workers and residents,” Jonathan Tootell, executive vice president at L&L, said in a statement.

“Our investments at the tower, including the incorporation of enjoyable outdoor space, have created an ideal destination for those seeking a respite within the bustling Grand Central district,” Tootell added.

Winick Realty Group’s Kenneth Hochhauser brokered the deal for the tenant. L&L was represented in-house by Tootell, Tanya Grimaldo and Giannina Brancato along with Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Alan Schmerzler, Patrick O’Rourke, Sean Moran and Catherine Merck.

Hochhauser and spokespeople for C&W and Chipotle did not respond to requests for comment.

Retail tenants of the 574,067-square-foot building include retailers Shake Shack, Just Salad and Blink Fitness. Office tenants include law firm Polsinelli, investment company Energy Impact Partners and investment manager 3G Capital, according to L&L.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

