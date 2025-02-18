Google Leases First Washington, D.C., Storefront

Google (GOOGL) may need its own version of Apple (AAPL)’s Genius Bar to operate its new retail storefront in Washington, D.C.’s ritzy Georgetown neighborhood.

The tech giant has inked a 7,000-square-foot lease with investment and development firm EastBanc at 3235 M Street NW. The storefront, which will open later this year, is Google’s first brick-and-mortar retail location in D.C., and its sixth in the U.S. Similar to an Apple storefront, customers at Google stores are able to try Google devices and accessories before purchase, as well as repair devices, gain on-site troubleshooting advice, and attend workshops.

JLL (JLL) represented Google in the 10-year lease, while Eastbanc represented itself in the negotiations. Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

“The arrival of Google not only solidifies the neighborhood’s reputation as a premier hub for innovative shopping experiences and cutting-edge brands, but provides many shoppers the first opportunity to touch and feel these incredible products while surrounded by Google experts,” Philippe Lanier, principal at Eastbanc, said in a statement.

As the landowner of the majority of Georgetown’s retail properties, Eastbanc has been busy within the past year or so signing fresh tenants. That includes Ice Cream Jubilee last February, Tesla last January and several other luxury retailers at the end of 2023, to name a few.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.