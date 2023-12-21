Luxury Handbag Brand Clare V. Opens in Georgetown

Clare V., an international handbag and accessories brand, will open in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood with a soft launch on Thursday and a full opening in February.

The Los Angeles-based company inked a 978-square-foot lease at 1238 Wisconsin Avenue NW, a five-story building that was once the home of Tramps Discoteque and, later, fashion store Zara.

In 2021, owner EastBanc, in partnership with Acadia Realty Trust, redeveloped the building into a five-story, mixed-use property that now includes 8,149 square feet of retail, 3,227 square feet of multifamily and 12,831 square feet of office space.

Other retailers at 1238 Wisconsin include apparel store Wolford, skincare service Ever/Body, Blank Street Coffee and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.

Clare V. was founded by fashion designer Clare Vivier in 2008 and the D.C. store marks its 14th location worldwide, with additional stores in New York, Seattle, Chicago and Paris.

“Clare V. has become a national sensation across the country and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome their chic designs to Georgetown,” Philippe Lanier, principal at EastBanc, told Commercial Observer. “The redevelopment is home to some of the most in-demand brands in the country and we have no doubt that Clare V. will flourish among its loyal followers in its new D.C. home.”

Jennifer Price and Kelley Milloy from KLNB represented the tenant in the lease, while Eastbanc was represented in-house.

