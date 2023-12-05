Italian Home Furnishing Brand Poliform Taking a Seat in Georgetown

Poliform, a contemporary design brand based in Italy’s Lake Como region, has inked a 10-year, 9,400-square-foot lease at 3304 M Street NW in Washington, D.C.

The building is in Cady’s Alley, Georgetown’s design district, which was developed by EastBanc, the owner of the majority of retail properties in the neighborhood.

“Poliform joins an impressive list of globally recognized designers in the European-inspired Cady’s Alley,” Philippe Lanier, principal at EastBanc, told Commercial Observer. “I look forward to watching them grow their customer base with locals and tourists alike.”

The design company will use the space as a showroom for its home furnishings, with the opening slated for early 2024. Poliform has more than 110 showrooms in 90 countries, and this is its second in D.C., joining a store at 2600 P Street NW.

“This is an exciting addition to the great presence of our brand in the American market, and a huge opportunity to be more invested in the development of the local design community in D.C.,” Laura Anzani, CEO and president of Poliform USA, said in a statement.

In September, B&B Italia and Molteni&C, two Italian home design groups, signed leases for showrooms in Cady’s Alley.

The Poliform lease was negotiated in-house.

