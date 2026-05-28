Virtual Reality Simulator SkiPod to Open Store at 572 11th Avenue

SkiPod, an indoor virtual reality skiing and snowboarding simulator, has selected Eenhoorn’s 572 11th Avenue for its newest home.

The company’s digital slopes will occupy a 3,790-square-foot corner storefront in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, according to broker KSR. Traded first reported the lease.

The deal represents one of the mixed reality company’s first retail locations, according to SkiPod’s website. The second is under development in Dubai.

KSR’s David Green, Benjamin Namdar and Darien Hakimi arranged the transaction. The asking rent was $100 per square foot.

“We’ve been incredibly active in this submarket and are seeing increased demand alongside the new development coming online,” Green told Commercial Observer in a statement.

The deal brings the retail space at 572 11th Avenue to 100 percent leased, according to Green. The brokerage team recently launched leasing at 622 11th Avenue just one block away, he added, where 3,000 square feet of retail is offered below the 98-unit luxury building the Westline.

The retail space SkiPod plans to occupy sits below Oskar, the 12-story luxury rental building originally developed by the Moinian Group. Moinian sold a 70 percent stake in the property in 2024, CoStar reported. The property is now within the portfolio of Eenhoorn, a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based investor led by Paul Heule.

Eenhoorn’s New York portfolio also includes One Park Row, a Financial District condominium complex at the corner of Park Row and Ann Street. An affiliate of New York-based Circle F, Eenhoorn’s partner at One Park Row, recently sued the investor over allegations of fraud and pushing them out of the partnership, The Real Deal reported.

Spokespeople for Eenhoorn and SkiPod did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.