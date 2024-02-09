Leases  ·  Retail
Washington DC

Ice Cream Jubilee Scoops Up Space in Georgetown

By February 9, 2024 2:58 pm
reprints
Ice Cream Jubilee
Ice Cream Jubilee. PHOTO: Calla Kessler/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Ice Cream Jubilee has inked a 580-square-foot space at 3333 M Street in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood. 

The cottage-like space was previously a District Doughnut, which vacated last year, and before that it was the longtime home of Sweetgreen. 

SEE ALSO: L.A.’s Shopping and Retail Market Has a Ways to Go Before Returning to ‘Normal’

The property is owned by EastBanc, according to public records. 

Founded in 2014 by Victoria Lai, Ice Cream Jubilee offers handcrafted ice cream flavors. The chain currently has four other stores in the D.C. area: 4620 Wisconsin Boulevard NW in the District’s Yards neighborhood; 11990 Market Street in Reston, Va.; 151 West Falls Station Boulevard in Falls Church, Va., which opened in January; and 4430 Calvert Road in College Park, Md.

The shop also offers vegan and dairy-free options and pup cups for pups. 

Another location, at 1407 T Street NW, closed in October, citing on Instagram that the landlord chose not to renew the lease. 

The new Ice Cream Jubileestore is set to open in March. The company also announced on Instagram that there will be three other locations opening in 2024, along with an ice cream truck that will travel the streets of D.C. 

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

