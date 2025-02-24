Canvas Property Group Hires Ryan Lichtenberg as VP of Asset Management

Multifamily investor Canvas Property Group has hired commercial real estate finance veteran Ryan Lichtenberg to help lead its asset management business, Commercial Observer can first report.

Lichtenberg, who will begin his new role at Canvas in late February as vice president of asset management focusing on the New York City market, was previously at investor-operator Emmes Group of Companies, where he oversaw a portfolio of 13 mixed-use assets along with underwriting new CRE investments in New York City. He also has held positions at Cedar Realty Trust, RXR and Fortis Property Group.

“His extensive experience in asset management, leasing and capital markets, combined with his deep institutional knowledge, will be instrumental in driving our strategic growth and maximizing the value of our portfolio,” Robert Morgenstern, founder of Canvas Property Group, said of Ryan in a statement.

Before his role at Emmes, Lichtenberg was associate director of asset management at Fortis Property Group from 2021 to 2023. At Fortis, Lichtenberg managed CRE office properties totaling over 4 million square feet in Dallas, Boston, Austin and Norwalk, Conn., and facilitated more than 700,000 square feet of leases, according to Canvas.

Lichtenberg worked in portfolio and asset management at RXR from 2018 to 2021. At Cedar Realty Trust, he focused on the redevelopment of East Coast grocery-anchored shopping centers.

A Lehigh University graduate, Lichtenberg began his CRE career at KPMG in the accounting firm’s real estate audit group.

“Canvas Property Group’s innovative approach to real estate investment and asset management aligns perfectly with my professional expertise,” Lichtenberg said in a statement,

“I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance portfolio performance and contribute to the firm’s continued success.”

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com