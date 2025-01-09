Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Davis Wright Tremaine Relocating Within 1251 Avenue of the Americas to 53K SF

By January 9, 2025 12:36 pm
reprints
John B. Kessler, CEO of Mitsui Fudosan America, and 1251 Avenue of the Americas.
John B. Kessler, CEO of Mitsui Fudosan America, and 1251 Avenue of the Americas. PHOTOS: John Lamparski/Getty Images; Courtesy Mitsui Fudosan America

Davis Wright Tremaine is relocating within the confines of 1251 Avenue of the Americas, Commercial Observer has learned.

The general practice law firm is moving its operations from the 21st floor to 53,000 square feet on the 42nd floor and part of the 41st floor of the Mitsui Fudosan America-owned building, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

SEE ALSO: Wedding Dress Designer Morilee Moves to 10K SF at 158 West 27th Street

The length of the lease was not disclosed but the asking rent was $105 per square foot.

David Wright Tremaine first moved into a 42,000-square-foot office on the 21st floor of 1251 Avenue of the Americas in 2014, as CO previously reported.

SavillsDavid Goldstein and Gabe Marans negotiated on behalf of Davis Wright Tremaine in the deal while Newmark (NMRK)’s David Falk, Peter Shimkin and Eric Cagner. Savills did not immediately respond to a request for comment while Newmark declined to comment.

Other tenants in the ​​54-story building between West 49th and West 50th streets include Daiwa Capital Markets, which signed a deal for 44,100 square feet in August; law firm Sullivan & Worcester, which took 41,900 square feet in May; and financial adviser Solomon Partners with a 70,662-square-foot deal in December 2023.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

1251 avenue of the americas, David Falk, David Goldstein, Eric Cagner, Gabe Marans, Peter Shimkin, Davis Wright Tremaine, Mitsui Fudosan America, Newmark, Savills
Lance Korman and David Waterman of Newmark, and 158 West 27th Street.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Wedding Dress Designer Morilee Moves to 10K SF at 158 West 27th Street

By Isabelle Durso
Newmark's David Falk and Peter Shimkin, and 1700 Broadway.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Energy Infrastructure Firm LS Power Renews 14K SF at 1700 Broadway

By Isabelle Durso
Robin Carnahan, administrator of the General Services Administration, and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Signs 139K-SF Lease in Jamaica, Queens

By Mark Hallum