Plans for New York’s first tawdry-to-resi conversion have been exposed.

Silvera Properties has filed plans for a new, 60-unit residential building along the High Line in Chelsea, taking over the former site of the infamous Scores strip club.

Silvera submitted an application with New York City’s Department of Buildings last week for the development at 536 West 28th Street, once Scores’ last remaining club location after its spot at 416 Eighth Avenue was turned into the slightly more family-friendly Scores Sports Bar.

Ge-T Architecture Workshop’s Gil Even-Tsur filed the plans, while Silvera President David Silvera was listed as the owner of the project, records show.

Spokespeople for Silvera and Ge-T Architecture Workshop did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Crain’s New York Business first reported the news.

Silvera bought the property between 10th and 11th avenues from Extell Development in June 2023 for $24.5 million, Crain’s reported.

The developer plans to turn the three-story Scores site into a 12-story apartment building, which is set to cover roughly 77,000 square feet and stand 135 feet tall with ground-floor retail space, the filing shows.

The notorious Scores was once known for its top-tier celebrity clientele — including Madonna, Howard Stern and Russell Crowe — and its ties to the Gambino crime family, Commercial Observer previously reported.

The gentlemen’s club was forced to close most of its New York City locations by 2009, but its new sports bar near Madison Square Garden is set to open soon, according to its Facebook page.

And this isn’t Silvera’s first try at residential developments in the city.

The Hamptons-based developer is also building a 20-unit residential property at the South Street Seaport’s 156 Beekman Street and an 11-unit luxury building at Tribeca’s 29 Leonard Street, according to Crain’s.

