Developer Files Plans to Replace Williamsburg Diner With Housing

A Brooklyn-based developer wants to turn a former diner in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, into new housing.

Yoel Schwimmer filed plans with the New York City Department of Buildings last week to build a six-story, 24,631-square-foot mixed-use building on the 6,318-square-foot lot at 221 Wythe Avenue, which still contains the one-story stainless steel structure that housed the Wythe Diner for about two decades before it closed in the late 1980s.

Schwimmer’s project would comprise 28 residential units — at least some of which would be affordable — plus bike storage and 4,985 square feet of commercial space, according to the filing. It would also include indoor and outdoor recreation areas, the filing shows.

A spokesperson for NY Building Associates, the engineer listed on the project, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Schwimmer could not be reached for comment.

Schwimmer entered into a contract to acquire the property between Metropolitan Avenue and North Third Street from longtime owner Sandy Stillman in October for an undisclosed amount, Crain’s New York Business reported at the time.

It’s unclear whether Schwimmer will keep elements of the historic diner, a classic example of the streamline designs popular in the 1950s that feature polished steel and sleek, rounded edges. Schwimmer filed a full demolition permit for the site in April, according to a filing with the Department of Buildings.

Following Wythe Diner’s closure in the 1980s, the one-story building was used by diner Relish from 1997 to 2010, and by Mexican restaurant Cafe De La Esquina from 2011 to 2018, Crain’s reported.

More recently, the property was occupied by coffee shop Blank Street Coffee and a Chanel fragrance pop-up.

