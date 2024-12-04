Men’s clothing retailer Rodd & Gunn has a Fifth Avenue location in the works after signing a new lease.

The brand based in New Zealand plans to open 3,378 square feet of retail at ATCO Properties & Management’s 555 Fifth Avenue, its third New York City store, on Dec. 10. The asking rent was $475 per square foot, according to the landlord.

The lease consists of 1,870 square feet at street level, 1,134 square feet in a sub-mezzanine, as well as 374 square feet in the basement. The deal closed in November, according to t, ATCO, which declined to provide the length of the lease

“[Rodd & Gunn] has long been synonymous with quality and has cultivated a strong following for its exceptionally crafted apparel,” Kate Hemmerdinger Goodman, co-president of ATCO Properties & Management, said in a statement.

Michael Paster of Newmark (NMRK) represented both the landlord and tenant in the deal, but the brokerage did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the building at the corner of 46th Street and the famed Fifth Avenue include Barnes & Noble’s 34,536-square-foot space, which Paster helped arrange as well; law firm Nicoletti Spinner Ryan Gulino Pinter, which renewed for 12,497 square feet renewed in mid-2023; as well as Telsey Advisory Group and Maritime Capital.

The 20-story building also offers a glimpse of the past, with a vintage 60-foot-long advertisement uncovered by construction workers in 2019 that reads “QUIET! … BIG REAL ESTATE DEAL GOING ON.”

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.