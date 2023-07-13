Law firm Nicoletti Spinner Ryan Gulino Pinter plans to remain at 555 Fifth Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company, which occupies a 12,497-square-foot portion of the eighth floor, signed a lease with asking rents ranging between $58 and $63 per square foot, according to landlord ATCO Properties & Management. ATCO did not disclose the length of the deal.

“Building strong relationships with our tenants and providing them with the highest quality offerings are of the utmost importance to us,” Kate Hemmerdinger Goodman, co-president of ATCO, said in a statement.

Hemmerdinger Goodman brokered the deal in-house on behalf of the landlord while James Gale of CBRE (CBRE) represented Nicoletti Spinner Ryan Gulino Pinter. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Frankel & Salamo, an accounting firm, also recently renewed its lease for 3,425 square feet on the ninth floor, according to ATCO.

The building, at the southeast corner of East 46th Street, was completed in 1955 and sports a vintage advertisement that was hidden in the walls for decades saying “QUIET! … BIG REAL ESTATE DEAL GOING ON.” The advertisement was discovered in 2019, CO reported at the time.

