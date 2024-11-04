Australian fashion brand Princess Polly is saying “G’day mate” to the Big Apple and opening its first New York City store at 514 Broadway.

Princess Polly, which sells a variety of women’s clothing, has signed a lease for 8,000 square feet across two levels at the six-story SoHo building, which has an alternate address of 66 Crosby Street, according to a release from the retailer.

SEE ALSO: Wellness Apparel Retailer Alo Yoga Opening First Brooklyn Outpost in Dumbo

The length of the lease and asking rent were not disclosed, but a report from CBRE found retail rents in Manhattan averaged $716 per square foot during the third quarter of 2024.

Princess Polly’s new store will open in early 2025 and feature over 5,000 styles in footwear and accessories, the company said. It will replace clothing store Marciano in the retail space..

“We’ve listened closely to our U.S. customers and know there is appetite for more Princess Polly stores, so we’re thrilled to put Princess Polly on the map in one of the biggest and most exciting cities in the world,” Princess Polly co-CEO Eirin Bryett said in a statement.

The SoHo store will be the retailer’s fifth location in the U.S., following openings in Los Angeles, San Diego, Boston and Scottsdale, Ariz., according to its website. Princess Polly, which is owned by AKA Brands Holding, also will be opening two new locations in California’s Bay Area and Orange County.

KSR’s Ike Bibi, who appears to be the broker for landlord SoHo Plaza Corporation in previous deals, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was unclear who brokered the lease for the tenant.

A spokesperson for AKA Brands Holding did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Princess Polly’s new store between Broome and Spring streets will feature a photo booth, large LED screens, and 12 fitting rooms, the company said.

“With a spacious layout, various photo opportunities and a broad selection of our latest styles, this store supports our larger strategy to make Princess Polly’s in-person experience accessible to more customers,” Bryett said. “This milestone SoHo location represents the next chapter in Princess Polly’s evolution as we continue to blend digital innovation with immersive retail experiences that resonate with our Gen Z and millennial community.”

Nearby retail tenants include Bloomingdale’s at 504 Broadway, Zara at 503 Broadway and Brandy Melville at 519 Broadway.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.