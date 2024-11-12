Law Firm Kauff McGuire & Margolis Signs Lease at 810 Seventh Avenue

A law firm has signed as a tenant at SL Green Realty’s 810 Seventh Avenue.

Kauff McGuire & Margolis agreed to a 10-year, 17,320-square-foot lease for the entire 33rd floor of the Midtown office building in what may or may not be a relocation from its current headquarters at 950 Third Avenue, according to the landlord.

Asking rent is around $70 per square foot, according to the landlord.

“The building has recently enjoyed significant leasing success due to a combination of new tenant leases and existing tenant expansions resulting from organic growth and accelerated return-to-office policies,” SL Green’s Steven Durels said in a statement.

Peter Trivelas, Justin Royce and Justin Sodokoff of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) negotiated on behalf of SL Green while a C&W team of Harry Blair, Tara Stacom, Barry Zeller and Pierce Hance handled the deal for the tenant.

C&W declined to comment.

Other tenants in the building include global consulting firm Berkeley Research Group, which expanded to 51,960 square feet at the end of October; Mirae Asset Securities, which renewed its 17,320-square-foot lease about a week prior; and Brightwood Capital Advisors, which renewed its 17,320-square-foot space in July.

