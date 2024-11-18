Acuity Knowledge Partners Takes 7K SF at Vornado’s Penn 1

Acuity Knowledge Partners, a research and analytics services provider for the financial services industry, has signed a seven-year, 6,500-square-foot lease at Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)’s Penn 1 office building, according to the tenant brokers.

Acuity will move into the building at 1 Penn Plaza from 7 World Trade Center in 2025, according to Cresa, which represented Acuity. Vornado was represented in-house and declined to comment.

“Our client elected to move their Manhattan headquarters into Midtown, where there were several good opportunities,” Nick Markel, senior vice president with Cresa, said in a statement. “They chose a LEED Gold-certified building with brand-new infrastructure, unparalleled access to transportation, and abundant wellness and work-related amenities throughout the Penn District campus. In addition, they will have custom-built offices.”

The exact asking rent was not immediately available, but Commercial Observer previously reported rents of $115 and $140 per square foot at Penn 1.

“Acuity’s global expansion continues apace and locating our main U.S. presence in the heart of Midtown shows our continued dedication to our core client market of the USA,” Robert King, CEO of Acuity, said in the release. “It also reflects the ongoing growth and rising demand for Acuity’s technology-based solutions and the domain expertise of our staff.”

Other tenants of the 57-story office building just across West 33rd Street from Madison Square Garden include Cisco Systems, Citigroup, Empire Health, and Dell, according to the Vornado website.

