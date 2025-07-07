New York Metro, June 30th: The 1.6B+ National HVAC Powerhouse Ambient has officially released its 2025 Sustainability Report, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to environmental accountability and transparency.

In the past year, Ambient expanded its carbon emissions tracking program to include all partner companies as of December 2024—adding 10 newly acquired firms and over 40 new offices to its Scope 3 emissions calculations. This effort reflects the company’s continued investment in measuring its full carbon footprint across its national platform.

Ambient’s growth over the past several years has been rapid, with an increasingly complex operational footprint. Following the integration of additional service divisions, offices, and fleets, the company has prioritized a structured approach to emissions tracking. The 2025 report builds on previous efforts by quantifying upstream and downstream Scope 3 emissions and deepening visibility into energy use, fuel consumption, and supply chain impact.

“Our sustainability program is built on data, accountability, and partnership,” said Jenna Prasad, Sustainability Engineer at Ambient. “This year’s report is the result of a company-wide effort—from our field teams to our executive leadership—and we’re proud to now have a complete view of emissions across the entire Ambient collective.”

As part of its emissions reduction strategy, Ambient continues to evaluate nationwide hybridization of its service vehicle fleet and is pursuing additional energy conservation measures across its facilities. The company also maintains its investment in Green-e Certified Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to offset Scope 2 emissions while exploring more regionally sourced renewable power options.

Ambient’s sustainability roadmap is informed by both internal goals and evolving industry regulations—and is a key component of its long-term operational strategy.

To learn more and view the full 2025 report, visit https://ambient-enterprises.com/sustainability