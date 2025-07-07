Ran Eliasaf, founder and managing partner of Northwind Group, and 101 Seventh Avenue.
Residential · Development
New York City

Former Barneys in Chelsea to Become Rental Housing

By Lois Weiss
Michael Viggiano of Skanska and a rendering of the Long Bridge North project.
Infrastructure · Development
Washington DC

Skanska and FlatironDragados JV Chosen to Develop $1B D.C.-Area Rail Project

By Nick Trombola
The now-closed Café De La Esquina housed in the former Wythe Diner in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
Mixed-Use · Development
New York City

Developer Files Plans to Replace Williamsburg Diner With Housing

By Isabelle Durso