Law Firm Zuckerman Spaeder Downsizes Office at 485 Madison Avenue

Law firm Zuckerman Spaeder has downsized its footprint by 29 percent and moved its office within Jack Resnick & Sons’ 485 Madison Avenue.

Zuckerman Spaeder has already left its previous 14,101-square-foot office on the entire 10th floor for a newly constructed, roughly 10,000-square-foot space on the entire 19th floor of the 25-story Midtown office building, according to the firm.

The Washington, D.C.-based law firm, which represents foreign and domestic clients and handles a range of legal cases, signed a sublease for its previous space in 2017 and then traded it in for a direct deal in 2022, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

“As we approach our firm’s 50th anniversary, we are eager to embrace innovative and exciting changes around the firm while strengthening our existing presence in New York,” Caroline Judge Mehta, partner and co-chair of the law firm, said in a statement.

“Our roster of attorneys in New York has nearly doubled in the last few years, and we are excited to have a fresh space that can accommodate the office’s recent growth and to support the evolving needs of our clients,” Mehta added.

The length of the lease and asking rent was unclear, but the asking rent was $65 per square foot when the firm signed its previous lease at the building in April 2022, as CO previously reported.

It was also unclear who brokered the deal, but in the 2022 lease Jack Resnick was represented in-house by Adam Rappaport and Brett Greenberg, while Avison Young’s Joseph Gervino handled it for Zuckerman Spaeder.

Spokespeople for Zuckerman Spaeder and Jack Resnick did not immediately respond to requests for further comment. A spokesperson for Avison Young also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other current tenants at the building between East 51st and 52nd streets are Midtown Orthopedics, which signed a seven-year renewal for 15,000 square feet on the seventh floor in August, and Swiss shoemaker Le Majordome, which snagged 1,000 square feet for its first U.S. retail location on the ground floor in October 2021.

