Swiss shoemaker Le Majordome snagged 1,000 square feet for the shop’s first ever U.S. retail location at 485 Madison Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

Le Majordome, which currently operates three retail stores in Switzerland, will open its ground floor Madison Avenue storefront in November. Asking rent was $300 per square foot for the 10-year lease, according to landlord Jack Resnick & Sons.

“Le Majordome wanted its first foray in the U.S. to be in one of New York City’s most iconic business locations,” CBRE’s Jordan Kaplan, part of the team representing the shoemaker, said in a statement. “Midtown Manhattan’s Madison Avenue, which has traditionally been home to major corporate office headquarters and luxury retailers, is a perfect match to jump-start a global expansion and brand recognition campaign.”

The deal, which closed at the end of September, puts Le Majordome below office tenants Signature Bank, Janover and Pembrook Capital at the 25-story building. The property, built in 1929, sits between East 51st and East 52nd streets.

In addition to Kaplan, Le Majordome was represented by CBRE’s Eric Gelber. Jack Resnick & Sons was represented in-house by Adam Rappaport.

