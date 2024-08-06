Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Midtown Orthopedics Renews 15K-SF Lease at 485 Madison

By August 6, 2024 2:37 pm
reprints
Jack Resnick & Sons President Jonathan Resnick and 485 Madison Avenue.
Jack Resnick & Sons President Jonathan Resnick and 485 Madison Avenue. PHOTOS: Charles Roussel/BFA.com; Courtesy Jack Resnick & Sons

Midtown Orthopedics isn’t walking away from its offices at 485 Madison Avenue anytime soon, Commercial Observer has learned.

The surgeon care office that specializes in joints signed a seven-year renewal on its 15,000-square-foot space on the seventh floor of the Jack Resnick & Sons-owned building, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $69 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Oxford Property Group and Norges Bank Close 120K SF in D.C. Lease Renewals

Adam Rappaport of Resnick represented the landlord, which acquired the building in 1976, in-house while James Wenk, Alex Redlus and Kirill Azovtsev of Savills handled negotiations for the tenant.

Rappaport and Savills did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 25-story building was designed by architect James Edwin Ruth Carpenter and has 305,675 square feet. Other tenants include the New York City offices of Washington, D.C.-based law firm Zuckerman Spaeder, which signed a lease for 14,101 square feet in April 2022, and commercial real estate investment manager Pembrook Capital Management, which occupies  8,179 square feet.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

485 Madison Avenue, Adam Rappaport, Alex Redlus, James Wenk, Kirill Azovtsev, Jack Resnick & Sons, Midtown Orthopedics, Savills
Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen and 1101 New York Avenue NW.
Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

Oxford Property Group and Norges Bank Close 120K SF in D.C. Lease Renewals

By Nick Trombola
Fannie Mae CEO Priscilla Almodovar and Midtown Center, Washington, D.C.
Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

Fannie Mae Slashes Headquarters Space in Another Blow to D.C. Office Market

By Nick Trombola
Blackstone Chairman, CEO, and co-founder Stephen Schwarzman and the Manhattan skyline.
Leases  ·  Industry
New York City

Why Manhattan Office Leasing Went Gangbusters in July

By Abigail Nehring