Midtown Orthopedics Renews 15K-SF Lease at 485 Madison

Midtown Orthopedics isn’t walking away from its offices at 485 Madison Avenue anytime soon, Commercial Observer has learned.

The surgeon care office that specializes in joints signed a seven-year renewal on its 15,000-square-foot space on the seventh floor of the Jack Resnick & Sons-owned building, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $69 per square foot.

Adam Rappaport of Resnick represented the landlord, which acquired the building in 1976, in-house while James Wenk, Alex Redlus and Kirill Azovtsev of Savills handled negotiations for the tenant.

Rappaport and Savills did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 25-story building was designed by architect James Edwin Ruth Carpenter and has 305,675 square feet. Other tenants include the New York City offices of Washington, D.C.-based law firm Zuckerman Spaeder, which signed a lease for 14,101 square feet in April 2022, and commercial real estate investment manager Pembrook Capital Management, which occupies 8,179 square feet.

