Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Law Firm Sacks & Sacks Signs 10K-SF Lease at One Battery Park Plaza

By October 9, 2024 2:00 pm
reprints
Rudin Management co-CEOs Michael Rudin and Samantha Rudin Earls and One Battery Park Plaza.
Rudin Management co-CEOs Michael Rudin and Samantha Rudin Earls and One Battery Park Plaza. PHOTOS: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Courtesy Rudin

A law firm specializing in getting compensation for injured construction workers is relocating within the Financial District, Commercial Observer has learned.

Sacks & Sacks has signed a six-year deal for 9,526 square feet on the second floor of Rudin’s One Battery Park Plaza as it plans a fourth-quarter migration from its current offices at 150 Broadway, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: West Side Montessori School Opening 11K-SF Pre-K Campus at 212 West 95th Street

A spokesperson for Rudin did not provide the asking rent, but asking rent in the building was $56 per square foot as recently as May, CO previously reported.

“We are proud to offer all of our tenants a high-quality work environment in a great location with strong ownership, a combination we know is essential for success,” Thomas Keating, director of commercial leasing for Rudin, said in a statement.

Kevin Daly negotiated in-house on behalf of Rudin while Alan Desino and Bret Varricchio of Colliers (CIGI) handled the deal for Sacks & Sacks. Colliers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Another new tenant heading to One Battery Park Plaza is the New York chapter of nonprofit youth organization After-School All-Stars, which signed a 3,851-square-foot lease with a term of five years and four months to relocate from 515 Madison Avenue this month.

Gary Kamenetsky of CBRE (CBRE) represented After-School All-Stars while Daly negotiated in-house for Rudin. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The building has also been attracting law tenants in recent months. In May, Romano Law signed a deal for 8,335 square feet. That deal was preceded by law firm Barry McTiernan & Moore with an 18,464-square-foot lease in February.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

150 Broadway, Alan Desino, Bret Varricchio, Gary Kamenetsky, Kevin Daly, One Battery Park Plaza, Thomas Keating, CBRE, Colliers, Rudin, Sacks & Sacks
Justin DiMare, Executive Managing Director at Newmark, and Dahlia at 212 West 95th Street.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

West Side Montessori School Opening 11K-SF Pre-K Campus at 212 West 95th Street

By Isabelle Durso
Adolfo Carrión Jr., Commissioner of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development and 104 East 107th Street.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

NYC Housing Preservation Renews 27K-SF Offices in the Upper East Side

By Isabelle Durso
Eric Gonzalez, Brooklyn District Attorney and 147 41st Street.
Leases  ·  Industrial Leases
New York City

Brooklyn DA’s Records Management Division Takes 52K-SF Storage Space in Industry City

By Isabelle Durso