Law Firm Sacks & Sacks Signs 10K-SF Lease at One Battery Park Plaza

A law firm specializing in getting compensation for injured construction workers is relocating within the Financial District, Commercial Observer has learned.

Sacks & Sacks has signed a six-year deal for 9,526 square feet on the second floor of Rudin’s One Battery Park Plaza as it plans a fourth-quarter migration from its current offices at 150 Broadway, according to the landlord.

A spokesperson for Rudin did not provide the asking rent, but asking rent in the building was $56 per square foot as recently as May, CO previously reported.

“We are proud to offer all of our tenants a high-quality work environment in a great location with strong ownership, a combination we know is essential for success,” Thomas Keating, director of commercial leasing for Rudin, said in a statement.

Kevin Daly negotiated in-house on behalf of Rudin while Alan Desino and Bret Varricchio of Colliers (CIGI) handled the deal for Sacks & Sacks. Colliers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Another new tenant heading to One Battery Park Plaza is the New York chapter of nonprofit youth organization After-School All-Stars, which signed a 3,851-square-foot lease with a term of five years and four months to relocate from 515 Madison Avenue this month.

Gary Kamenetsky of CBRE (CBRE) represented After-School All-Stars while Daly negotiated in-house for Rudin. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The building has also been attracting law tenants in recent months. In May, Romano Law signed a deal for 8,335 square feet. That deal was preceded by law firm Barry McTiernan & Moore with an 18,464-square-foot lease in February.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.