Romano Law Expands NYC HQ in Move to One Battery Park Plaza

Romano Law will ditch its current Broad Street spot, which is about to be converted to residential, and more than double its New York City headquarters in the process, Commercial Observer has learned.

The law firm leased 8,335 square feet for 11 years and six months on part of the seventh floor at Rudin’s 35-story One Battery Park Plaza, according to the landlord.

Asking rent was $56 per square foot, a spokesperson for Rudin said.

Romano has had its 3,500-square-foot headquarters at 55 Broad Street since 2012, according to the landlord. However, Rudin recently sold 55 Broad to Silverstein Properties and Metro Loft Developers, which plan to convert the office tower to residential, forcing Romano to find a new home.

The law firm has already relocated to a temporary space at One Battery and plans to move into its more permanent digs in the fall, according to Rudin.

“Romano’s decision to stay within our portfolio and relocate to One Battery Park Plaza underscores the strong, long-term relationships we build with our tenants,” Rudin co-CEO Michael Rudin said in a statement. “Their continued trust reaffirms our commitment to fostering high-quality work environments where organizations can thrive.”

Rudin handled the deal in-house via Kevin Daly while Cresa’s Bert Rosenblatt brokered it for Romano.

“The deal hinged on the fact our client had been in another Rudin building for more than a decade and knew the Rudins were responsible owners,” Rosenblatt said in a statement. “From our standpoint, we appreciated the responsiveness of their leasing team to implement the transaction quickly and efficiently.”

And Romano isn’t the only company sticking with Rudin as 55 Broad switches to residential. Last year, Curtis + Ginsberg Architects signed a lease to move from 10,307 square feet at 55 Broad to 12,602 square feet at One Battery Park Plaza, as CO previously reported.

