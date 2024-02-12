Law firm Barry McTiernan & Moore will relocate its headquarters to One Battery Park Plaza, landlord Rudin announced.

The legal defense firm signed a 16-year lease for 18,464 square feet on the top floor of the 35-story building, the New York Post first reported.

Asking rent was $70 per square foot, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

The source said Barry McTiernan will relocate its headquarters from about 18,000 square feet at 101 Greenwich Street.

Barry McTiernan & Moore was founded in 1930 and provides counsel to insurance companies facing general liability claims, according to its website. It has also defended companies in the New York metro area against environmental class actions involving asbestos, talcum powder, benzene, silica, lead poisoning, and chemical exposures.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Mark Weiss, who arranged the deal for Barry McTiernan & Moore with Jonathan Schindler, described it as “a highly respected firm, a leader in the field.”

“Rudin understood that and was very accommodating with everything our client needed,” Weiss said.

Barry McTiernan wasn’t the only company relocating its offices to One Battery Park.

In a smaller deal, nonprofit mental health and social service provider Partnership with Children inked an 11-year lease for 8,036 square feet on the second floor of the 870,000-square foot building, according to the landlord.

Asking rent was $52 per square foot, according to a spokesperson for CBRE (CBRE), which represented the nonprofit organization in the deal.

Partnership with Children will relocate from its current headquarters at 299 Broadway in the second quarter of 2024. The move is an expansion, according to Rudin, but a spokesperson for the organization declined to disclose the size of the expansion.

“We feel privileged to have represented Partnership with Children on this important endeavor and are excited for their relocation to One Battery Park Plaza, a great asset with great ownership,” said CBRE’s Ramneek Rikhy, who brokered the deal for the nonprofit with Zachary Price and Marlee Teplitzky.

Rudin Vice President Kevin Daly represented the landlord in both deals.

“These relocations further demonstrate that companies are prioritizing distinctive, high-quality work environments backed by strong building ownership,” Rudin co-CEO Michael Rudin said in a statement.

Other recent deals in One Battery Park Plaza include architecture firm Curtis + Ginsberg relocating to 12,602 in the property in August, Commercial Observer previously reported.

