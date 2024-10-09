Google Renews 300K-SF Lease at 85 10th Avenue

Google (GOOGL) has no browsing history for “New York City offices.”

The tech giant doesn’t seem to be in the mood to search for a new office after renewing its 300,000-square-foot space at Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) and Related Companies’s 85 10th Avenue.

Google moved into the former Nabisco cookie factory in Chelsea with a 180,000-square-foot deal in 2014. The renewal is for eight more years in the 11-story building, where asking rent is $100 per square foot, The Real Deal first reported.

CBRE (CBRE)’s David Hollander, Brendan Herlihy, Adele Huang and Ken Rapp handled the deal for Google while Vornado’s Glen Weiss and Related’s Stephen Winter represented the landlords in-house

CBRE and spokespeople for the landlords did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 10th Avenue building sits across the street Chelsea Market at 75 Tenth Avenue, which Google owns, and it’s not far from Google’s recently opened, 1.3 million-square-foot Hudson Square headquarters at 550 Washington Street.

The deal follows another deal signed by Google with the company renewing its 196,238-square-foot lease at 19510 and 19520 Jamboree Road in Irvine, Calif., which it also originally occupied in 2014, Commercial Observer reported last week.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.