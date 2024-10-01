Five Iron Golf isn’t slicing it on range these days.

The growing virtual golf chain has signed a 15,300-square-foot lease for a new location at Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)’s 1290 Avenue of the Americas that is set to open in late 2025, according to the landlord, which declined to provide the asking rent or the length of the lease.

The tenant signed a 10-year term, according to CBRE (CBRE). Asking rent in the building is between $95 and $105 per square foot, according to the New York Post, which first reported the deal.

“Our goal is to offer the local community, visitors and tenants a space to practice golf, host events, and socialize, while also contributing to the vibrant nightlife of the area,” Jared Solomon, CEO and co-founder of Five Iron Golf, said in a statement. “As a dynamic addition to the property, we’re proud to serve as an upscale tenant amenity that enhances both work-life balance and after-hours entertainment, complementing the premier environment Vornado has cultivated at this landmark building.”

Anthony Dattoma of CBRE and Jason Goode from Compass negotiated on behalf of Five Iron Golf while Edward Riguardi, Edward Hogan and Jason Morrison handled the deal for Vornado in-house alongside Michael O’Neill, Jason Greenstone and Taylor Reynolds from Cushman & Wakefield (CWK).

CBRE, C&W and Goode did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Five Iron Golf was founded in 2017 with a location in the Flatiron District at 138 Fifth Avenue and has quickly grown into an international brand with sites in numerous U.S. cities as well as in Singapore, India, Australia and Dubai. The new site at 1290 Avenue of the Americas, between West 51st and 52nd streets, will be Five Iron’s seventh New York City location.

In September 2022, Five Iron signed a 30,000-square-foot, 15-year lease at H.J. Kalikow & Company’s 101 Park Avenue, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.