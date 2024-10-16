Bloomberg Expands to Almost 1M SF at SL Green’s 919 Third Avenue

How much space does Bloomberg need? Almost 2 million square feet, apparently.

The financial data and media leviathan signed a renewal and expansion to bring its total space at SL Green Realty’s 919 Third Avenue to 924,876 square feet, the landlord announced Wednesday afternoon.

Bloomberg has been leasing 749,035 square feet in the building since December 2021, after it inked a deal for an additional 191,000 square feet. Its latest deal extends that space for an additional 11 years, starting March 1, 2029. It also signed a 15-year deal to tack on 175,841 square feet in the property between East 55th and East 56th streets.

The deal is the latest massive renewal for Bloomberg. In May, Bloomberg signed an 11-year renewal on its 946,815-square-foot office footprint 731 Lexington Avenue, owned by the Alexander’s real estate investment trust and operated by Vornado Realty Trust.

The current lease at 731 Lexington expires in 2029, when the new 11-year deal at 919 Third will commence.

“Overall leasing velocity continues to increase as tenants prioritize their preference for well-located, upgraded and amenitized buildings,” SL Green’s Steven Durels said in a statement.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Howard Fiddle, Christopher Mansfield, Zachary Weil and Ryan Luck negotiated on behalf of the tenant while a separate team from the same brokerage consisting of Robert Alexander, Ryan Alexander, Emily Chabrier, Taylor Callaghan, Alexander D’Amario and Nicole Marshall handled the deal for SL Green.

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.