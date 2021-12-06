Bloomberg LP to Expand by 191K SF at 919 Third Avenue

The 28th to the 33rd floors of 919 Third Avenue will soon be home to Bloomberg LP as the media giant and SL Green Realty Corp. have announced a deal between the parties for an additional 191,000 square feet, Commercial Observer has learned. That is on top of the 748,415 Bloomberg LP already occupies at the property.

“This expansion is a testament to the resiliency of New York’s office market and the desirability of Class A office space for companies to promote creativity and collaboration,” said Steven Durels, executive vice president at SL Green.

Bloomberg LP declined to provide a statement, but confirmed that the asking rent for the expansion was $85 per square foot and the term is for six and a half years.

​​Craig Reicher and Howard Fiddle of CBRE represented Bloomberg LP in negotiations, according to SL Green, while Robert Alexander, Ryan Alexander, Emily Chabrier and Alex D’Amario of CBRE represented the landlord in the transaction.

Designed by architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, 919 Third Avenue is a 1.5 million-square-foot, 47-story glass and steel office tower between East 55th and East 56th streets. SL Green said the lobby, entrances and elevator cabs are currently undergoing a renovation to make the building more “ambient,” with a coffee bar and new bike room on the ground floor.

The company touts signing a total of 359,032 square feet of Manhattan office space so far in the fourth quarter and 1.7 million square feet in Manhattan throughout 2021.

Two other recent leases inked by SL Green include 19,522 square feet at One Vanderbilt with Flexpoint Ford, a private equity firm, covering a portion of the 61st floor; and a 6,554-square-foot expansion with Stone Point Capital on the 50th floor.

One Vanderbilt is now 92.7 percent leased, according to SL Green.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.