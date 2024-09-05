Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Refinery at Domino Signs Ao Hospitality, Knocking as Tenants

By September 5, 2024 5:43 pm
Two Trees CEO Jed Walentas and Domino Sugar Refinery.
PHOTOS: Emily Assiran/for Commercial Observer; Max Touhey

The Refinery at Domino is staying true to its edible roots.

Events company Ao Hospitality, which owns restaurants and does catering, has signed a 3,214-square-foot lease at the Two Trees Management-owned building on the Williamsburg, Brooklyn, waterfront, Commercial Observer has learned.

Two Trees did not immediately provide the length of the lease, the names of the brokers involved or the asking rent. But rents on the base floors of the former sugar factory range from $65 to $76 per square foot, CO reported in April.

Ao Hospitality did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company specializes in Szechuan, Shanghai, Korean and Japanese cuisine and owns restaurants Hupo in Long Island City, Queens, Shan in Cobble Hill, and Fleur in Park Slope, according to its website.

It’s unclear if it’s a new office or a relocation for Ao Hospitality.

And Ao Hospitality isn’t the only company to take space in the development recently.

E-commerce and content production company Knocking also signed a 2,145-square-foot lease on the fourth floor of the 15-story Refinery, a former sugar processing facility Two Trees turned into an office building. 

Knocking did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the newly opened development include gym chain Equinox, which signed a 42,000-square-foot lease on the first floor and basement in October 2023, and hair dryer manufacturer The Beachwaver Company, which signed for 5,100 square feet in April.

A cannabis dispensary known as Gotham also signed a 4,000-square-foot lease in July.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

