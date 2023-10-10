Brooklyn’s Domino Sugar Refinery Signs Equinox as First Tenant

Upscale gym chain Equinox is planning an outpost at the newly renovated Domino Sugar Refinery on the Williamsburg, Brooklyn, waterfront, the first tenant to take space in the building.

The gym operator leased 42,000 square feet across the first floor and basement of the historic structure, according to the New York Post, which broke news of the deal. A spokesperson for developer Two Trees declined to discuss the terms of the lease, including asking rent or the brokers on the deal. However, the firm did say that Equinox would have a pool in the basement of the building.

The fitness club plans to open in the fall of 2024, per the Post.

Founded on the Upper West Side in 1991, Equinox has more than 40 locations across New York City. Its parent company, Equinox Group, is partially owned by the Related Companies, which developed an Equinox Hotel in Hudson Yards. Equinox also owns Blink Fitness, Pure Yoga and SoulCycle.

Two Trees recently converted the 19th-century brick industrial building to Class A office space by building a new, glass structure inside the old, landmarked factory. Asking rents for office space in the 460,000-square-foot building range from the $70s to $90s per square foot.

The larger Domino complex includes another finished office building, 10 Grand Street, as well as 900 completed apartments out of a planned 3,000 residential units. The project will also extend Domino Park on another parcel just south of the refinery known as Domino Square.

