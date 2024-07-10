Gotham Opening Second Cannabis Dispensary at The Refinery at Domino

Office workers at the recently redeveloped Domino Sugar Refinery will soon be able to get more than a sugar high.

Gotham, the 1-year-old dispensary launched by angel investor Joanne Wilson, signed a 10-year lease for 4,000 square feet on the ground floor of The Refinery at Domino, the converted sugar plant at 300 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

A spokesperson for landlord Two Trees Management did not disclose the asking rent, but asking rent for retail space in Williamsburg ranges from $88.25 to $240 per square foot, according to the 106 retail listings currently available on LoopNet.

The Williamsburg outpost will be Gotham’s second licensed retail cannabis dispensary after opening its flagship location at 3 East Third Street in the East Village last year, where it partnered with Harlem nonprofit Strive. Strive will not be a part of the new outpost.

Its Brooklyn location is “a dream come true,” Wilson said in a statement.

“Over the last year, we’ve worked on changing the legal cannabis narrative in New York state, and we’re only just getting started,” Wilson said. “We’re excited to expand our vision with Two Trees.”

Before she got into the weed business, Wilson spearheaded consumer brands Food52, Parachute and Sweet Loren. With Gotham, she set out to build a one-stop shop for cannabis and other home goods like coffee table books, candles and ceramic dishes.

With its second location, the dispensary will “continue to elevate and disrupt the cannabis industry,” Two Trees’ Bonnie Campbell, who brokered the deal for both sides, said in a statement.

And Two Trees thinks that will be just the right fit for the former sugar factory, which it has transformed into a 460,000-square-foot office building with a curved glass dome on top.

“This innovative ethos seamlessly aligns with our approach to The Refinery, which redefines the traditional office and thoughtfully merges lifestyle, community, and culture,” Campbell said.

A few office tenants have already signed up for space at the property, including hair care business The Beachwaver Company, as CO previously reported. Equinox inked a deal in 2023 to open a gym on the ground floor.

